Utah's DT Battle Is Heating Up, Says Lucas Samsula

There is an open battle for playing time at defensive tackle as Utah’s fall camp gets rolling. Wyoming transfer Lucas Samsula looks to be a key piece of the puzzle heading into the 2026 season.

“Everyone in there has a chance to play, and everyone’s pushing each other to get on that field,” Samsula said after practice on Tuesday.

While Karson Kaufusi and Pupu Sepulona might be some of the younger guys in the room, they have been a key part of helping the new portal additions continue to grow before the season starts.

“We always meet after our meetings to kind of go over the plays or go in depth on things that we messed up that maybe didn’t go over in meetings, that has really helped not only me but some of the other transfers like pick up in the playbook,” Samsula said.

Samsula added that the vibe around the team has been extremely high with the start of camp.

“We’ve got a great group of guys in there. The energy for the first couple of days of camp almost feels like a party,” he said.

The differences don’t stop there; Samsula says that camp at Utah is vastly different than what he has experienced before.

“We’re just prioritizing more of fixing mistakes rather than just, you know, running you through the ground,” Samsula said.

At the personal level, Samsula is working on getting off the ball quicker as he knows that will benefit him this fall.

“I’m a strong dude, so getting off the ball faster in the offensive line. If I can get my hands on there, I can ragdoll them and just kind of do what I want,” he said.

He is getting a chance to work on those skills this fall as he lines up across from Solatoa Moea’i and the rest of the Utah offensive line.

“Toa’s a big dude. He’s strong. I gotta make sure I work with my hands good, get on the outside,” Samsula said. “But honestly, all of them are really, really good.”

New strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders has been the talk of the town just two days into camp, and Samsula also sang his praises.

“Steve is doing a great job. He’s almost like a magician in there. I put on six pounds of straight muscle in three months, which is just ridiculous,” Samsula said. “With Steve, it’s prioritizing joints and ligaments because when we get out on the field, your body can only hold so much. So strengthening your elbows, knees really keeps you on the field.”

All that work in the weight room won’t matter if the tackles have the same struggles as last season. Samsula says everyone knows they have a role in this room, and as a whole, they can be game changers.

“I think it’s more about everyone being a part of it. Being stronger, yes, that’s a good thing, but you also want to be quick. You want to be agile when it comes to movements. It’s just everyone being developed the same, so that everybody can play,” Samsula said.

Despite all the change that has happened over the last eight months, the goal of the defensive tackle room is the same as it always has been.

“Go out and be monsters. We really do want to be nasty with every single play. Line it up against someone who’s bigger than you? You want to come out and pop them in the mouth,” he said.

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