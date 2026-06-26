Utes Baseball Lands Spot in 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic

Utah baseball is headed to one of college baseball’s premier early-season tournaments after the Houston Astros unveiled the 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic schedule on Thursday.

Utah last appeared in the event in 2011 and was one of the surprises of the tournament, finishing 2-1 with wins over No. 9 Texas A&M and No. 16 Baylor. The Utes narrowly lost to Kentucky, 2-1, with CJ Cron playing a key role during the action.

How Does This Work?

The tournament features six teams invited by the ‘Stros to compete in one of college baseball’s top early-season events.

The three-day event features six teams and nine games while benefiting the Astros Foundation. The field includes Utah, UConn, Louisiana, Texas A&M, Louisville, and Big 12 opponent Houston.

Utah begins tournament play on Friday, March 5, against Louisiana before taking on UConn the following day. The Utes close out the weekend with Louisville on Sunday, with each matchup serving as the first meeting in program history between the two programs.

Four of the six teams in the 2027 Bruce Bolt College Classic reached the 2026 NCAA Tournament. While Utah won’t face Texas A&M, the Aggies hosted a regional as the No. 12 national seed this past season. Louisiana, Louisville and UConn also earned NCAA Tournament berths.

What Went On?

This past season featured Big 12 team Baylor as well as Ohio State, Texas, Ole Miss, Coastal Carolina, and UTSA. The Longhorns won the classic as the only undefeated squad in Houston.

Half of the six programs made NCAA Tournament berths with Texas appearing in the College World Series. Coastal Carolina and Ole Miss were the other two to make the tournament but were bounced before the CWS.

All games will be played at Daikin Park in Houston, home of the Houston Astros. The venue opened in 2000 as Minute Maid Park and was renamed Daikin Park ahead of the 2025 season, while the event itself became the Bruce Bolt College Classic in 2026 after previously being known as the Astros College Classic.