UteZone has a new home! The market-leading Utah Utes fan site has officially made the move to On3, and to celebrate UteZone’s new network, we’re offering Utah fans a deal you can’t pass up: 75% OFF your first year of premium Utah coverage!

That’s right, new members who join UteZone today will get a full year of premium access to the largest and most connected Utah fan site at 75% OFF — less than $3/month!!

Led by publisher Dan Sorensen, Sammy Mora and the industry-leading team of UteZone insiders, Utah fans will stay in the know on all the latest Utes scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the largest Utah message board community at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off annual!!

UteZone New Network Special: 75% OFF annual memberships!!

Combining the No. 1 Utah fan site with the No. 1 network will deliver all Utes fans the ultimate product.

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Utah reporters and insiders have set the industry standard for premium scoop and analysis.

— The largest and most informative Utes’ message board community.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Steve Wiltfong, Adam Gorney, Allen Trieu, Chad Simmons, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and many other influential national voices.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— In addition to exclusive access to all of UteZone’s premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

So join the UteZone community today with our 75% OFF annual special offer for ALL Utah Utes fans!

**NOTE FOR FORMER RIVALS MEMBERS: If you previously subscribed to a Rivals fan site and the email you enter during the registration process is tied to an old Rivals account, you will automatically be sent a password reset email at registration. Once you reset your password, you can continue to sign up for your new Utah Utes fan site membership!

For help with your account or if you need assistance with the registration process, please contact On3 Customer Support: [email protected].