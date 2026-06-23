UteZone's Voices from the Cheap Seats: Episode 1 Isaac Asiata

Welcome to Voices from the Cheap Seats, a new one-on-one interview podcast from UteZone that dives deeper into the individuals and topics that impact Utah athletics and college football.

For our premiere episode, we have a treat for Ute fans. Publisher Dan Sorensen sits down with Utah great Isaac Asiata to discuss Asiata’s football journey.

You can listen to the full podcast on Spreaker:

Or you can watch the full episode on UteZone’s YouTube Channel.

Utah football has always been known for its toughness. The fist-fight-in-a-phone-booth mentality made the Utes a force in the trenches. And a nightmare for opponents looking to square up against them.

Isaac Asiata was always that type of player for the Utes.

In the first episode of Voices from the Cheap Seats, we sat down with Asiata to talk through his path from Utah to the NFL and into coaching. The conversation covers a lot of ground, but it keeps coming back to the same themes that have defined Utah football for a long time.

We talk about the work, the importance of culture, the importance of teaching, and how the right coach at the right time can make all the difference in the world to a player.

Asiata talked about his time at Utah and what it took to earn his way onto the field and stay there. We also got into his time in the NFL and how that experience shaped his perspective on the game. Asiata shares how the NFL is a crucible that many aren’t ready for and how different the league is compared to college, both on and off the field.

After a few years away from the game, Asiata is now a coach. He started as a graduate assistant at Utah and is now the offensive line coach at Weber State. That transition has given him a different perspective on the game, how it’s played, how players can be developed, and how coaches can prepare them for a life beyond the gridiron.

For Utah fans that may not remember him as a player, Asiata was an important part of the group that helped Utah football make the leap from Pac-12 hopefuls to champions. He was a four year anchor for an offensive line that helped push the program forward and was considered the toughest offensive lineman in the Pac-12 as a senior (hence the Morris Trophy).

Keep an eye out for future episodes of Views from the Cheap Seats. Every week, UteZone staff will sit down with the movers and shakers that make Utah athletics and college sports go. Make sure to like and subscribe and thanks for listening.