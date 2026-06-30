Voices from the Cheap Seats: NIL and Utah with Dan Furman

Welcome back to Voices from the Cheap Seats, a one-on-one interview podcast from UteZone that dives deeper into the individuals and topics that impact Utah athletics and college football. There is one word on the lips of every college football fan: NIL. And for good reason. The introduction of NIL to college roster building is the most transformative thing to happen to college football since the advent of the forward pass.

In today’s episode of Voices from the Cheap Seats, UteZone publisher Dan Sorensen talks with sports executive and NIL expert Dan Furman. Furman is an expert advisor that has helped colleges and individual athletes alike navigate the new world of NIL and make smarter decisions.

Sorensen and Furman discuss the new NIL landscape, its impact on programs like Utah, what college administrators, athletic executives, and politicians need to consider, and why Ute fans should still be excited to watch Utah athletics.

Discussion topics of interest to Ute fans include:

NIL professionalization and how NIL has moved past being a “black market” (05:49 – 07:27)

Strategic roster building and high-value roster construction (08:16 – 11:23)

The “arms race” vs. sustainable strategic financial management strategy (12:47 – 14:12)

The difference between recruiting high school athletes and transfer portal athletes (24:12 – 26:19)

The future of college sports (29:28 – 32:01)

You can listen to the full podcast on Spreaker:

Or you can watch the full episode on UteZone’s YouTube Channel:

Keep an eye out for future episodes of Voices from the Cheap Seats. Every week, UteZone staff will sit down with the movers and shakers that make Utah athletics and college sports go. Make sure to like and subscribe and thanks for listening.

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