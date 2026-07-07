Voices from the Cheap Seats: Utah legend Ron McBride

Welcome to Voices from the Cheap Seats, a UteZone podcast that features one-on-one conversations with the personalities that make Utah athletics great. Today’s episode is a special treat. We talk to the man who laid the foundation for Utah football to become what it has today legendary Utah coach Ron McBride.

During his tenure at Utah, Ron McBride laid the groundwork for Utah football’s success over the past 35 years. Every characteristic that Utah football is currently known for – family atmosphere, unbelievable toughness, strong defense, a strong run attack, a diverse coaching staff and roster makeup – all of them saw their beginnings under McBride.

McBride took over a struggling Utah football program in 1990 and immediately went to work building a new team identity. With his efforts, he took the program to new heights, including three bowl wins, two conference championships, and a top 10 finish in 1994. The Utes had 17 NFL draft picks during McBride’s tenure, including forest rounders Luther Elliss, Kevin Dyson, and Jordan Gross. He finished his tenure at Utah with an 88-63 record.

In today’s episode, Coach McBride joins UteZone publisher Dan Sorensen to share his experiences in establishing the culture at Utah football, building a winning program, turning the tide in the Holy War rivalry, his friendship with BYU coach LaVell Edwards, and how culture led to so much success for Utah football.

McBride also shares details about the work being done through the Ron McBride Foundation and how fans can help improve the lives of underserved youth in the community.

You can listen to the full podcast on Spreaker:

Or you can watch the podcast on YouTube:

Keep an eye out for future episodes of Voices from the Cheap Seats. Every week, UteZone staff will sit down with the movers and shakers that make Utah athletics and college sports go. Make sure to like and subscribe and thanks for listening.

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