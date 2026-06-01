Welcome to a new era of UteZone

An open letter to all Utah football fans and all past, present, and future UteZone subscribers:

After nearly 10 years affiliated with Scout/247Sports, we have made the decision to move UteZone to On3 | Rivals. I know a move like this asks something from those that support us. In the interest of transparency, I want to share a few reasons why we made the move and what Ute fans can expect from us.

For more than two decades, UteZone has existed for one reason: to serve Utah fans with the most informed, passionate, and community-driven coverage possible. Every major decision we’ve made over the years has been guided by a singular question. What gives UteZone subscribers the best possible experience?

We believe this move is the next step in answering that question. College athletics and college sports media are changing rapidly. Recruiting coverage has evolved. NIL and the transfer portal have transformed the landscape. Fans consume information differently than they did even a few years ago. The demands for speed, depth, video, community engagement, and insider access continue to grow.

As we evaluated the future of UteZone, we wanted a partner that not only understood where the industry is today, but where it is going. We found that in On3 | Rivals.

This move gives UteZone access to the most ambitious and forward-thinking platform in college sports media, combining the legacy and reach of Rivals with the innovation, technology, recruiting infrastructure, and national momentum that On3 has built in a remarkably short period of time. It also gives us the opportunity to work with a team of the best national writers in the industry. We get to be reunited with industry luminaries like Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, and Adam Gorney on the West coast and Allen Trieu and Steve Wiltfong from a midwest and national perspective.

Just as importantly, this move allows us to continue being UteZone. That part is critical.

The amazing Premium Utes Insider message board community is coming with us, along with the #TeamFun spirit that has always defined us. The troll-free message board culture, the recruiting coverage, the relationships we’ve built, the voice of the site, and our commitment to Utah fans are not changing. If anything, we believe they will become stronger with additional tools, expanded reach, better technology, and greater resources behind us.

UteZone has never simply been a website. It has been a gathering place for Utah fans during some of the most transformative moments in modern Utah athletics history. We were there with you for two conference changes, undefeated seasons, Pac-12 championships, Rose Bowls, recruiting battles, and multiple coaching changes. And as college athletics enters another period of rapid change, we want UteZone to be in a place to serve this community at the highest possible level.

Many of you have been with us through all of it. Some of you have grown up alongside this community. Others joined recently and immediately became part of it. We never take that loyalty for granted.

We also know transitions like this naturally create questions.

The good news is that the things that matter most will remain familiar. You will continue to get the same insider reporting, the same recruiting coverage, the same commitment to honesty and accuracy, and the same passionate community discussions that have defined UteZone for years.

But we also believe you’ll see meaningful improvements. You will see more podcasts and more exclusive content and in-depth breakdowns of what happens on and off the field. There will be more in-person community events and more access to athletes. And most importantly, more #TeamFun.

Additionally, On3 | Rivals provides a modern platform with substantial investment in recruiting, NIL coverage, multimedia capabilities, national collaboration, and audience growth. It creates opportunities for us to expand the type of content we can deliver while also connecting Utah fans to one of the strongest and fastest-growing networks in the industry.

Most importantly, this move positions UteZone for the future. Utah football is entering one of the most important stretches in program history. The University of Utah is competing on a bigger stage than ever before, and fan interest in recruiting, football, basketball, and the overall direction of the athletic department continues to accelerate.

We want UteZone to grow alongside it.

To everyone who has subscribed, posted on the board, read our stories, shared our work, supported our staff, or simply spent part of your day with our community over the years, thank you. Your support is the reason UteZone has lasted for more than 20 years, and it’s the reason we’re so excited about what comes next.

If you’re a current subscriber making the move with us, thank you for your loyalty and support. If you’re a former subscriber, we’d love to have you back. And if you’re new to UteZone, there has never been a better time to join the most passionate community in Utah athletics.

The best days of UteZone are still ahead. And we’re thrilled to begin this next chapter with all of you.

Best,

Dan Sorensen

Publisher

UteZone.com