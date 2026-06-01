Why Utah football fans choose UteZone on On3 | Rivals

UteZone is now part of the On3 | Rivals network. Here are ten reasons why Utah football fans should join us in our new home.

1 – UteZone is the largest and most active online community for Ute fans

You want to know where to find the action? Look no further than UteZone’s Premium Utes Insider Message Board. Whether it’s the latest recruiting scoop, camp and practice updates, behind the scenes discussion on the biggest issues facing Utah athletics, or a place to chat during the doldrums of summer, this community has you covered. And it’s all troll-free.

2 – We’re the same people you know and trust

The entire UteZone staff is making the move to On3 | Rivals. Dan Sorensen, Sammy Mora, Dawson Janes, and John Leone are all here and geared up to give you the best coverage of Utah athletics anywhere. The site may have a new home, but the people, relationships, and commitment to Utah fans remain exactly the same. The voices you trust aren’t going anywhere.

3 – Access to the fastest-growing national network in college sports

On3 and Rivals have joined forces to create the fastest growing network in college athletics. That means access to industry-leading recruiting coverage, transfer portal coverage, NIL insights, national analysts, premium content from schools across the country, and the most powerful recruiting database in the business. With longtime trusted national analysts like Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Adam Gorney, Allen Trieu, and Steve Wiltfong, On3 | Rivals is a recruiting and transfer portal coverage juggernaut. UteZone subscribers get the best of both worlds in local expertise combined with national reach and perspective.

4 – Nobody’s done this longer than UteZone publisher Dan Sorensen

UteZone’s publisher Dan Sorensen has been covering Utah football and recruiting for more than 20 years. Through 177 wins, 12 bowl victories, four conference titles, two conference changes, 25 first team All Americans, 54 NFL draft picks, 307 interceptions, 984 touchdowns, and nearly 500 recruits, Dan has seen it all. Nobody has covered Utah football recruiting longer than Sorensen. He co-founded UteZone as the original online site covering Utah football recruiting in 2005 and has been at it ever since.

5 – Exclusive content you’ll find no other place

We cover the aspects of Utah athletics other media outlets don’t have the time, space, or inclination to cover. We do deep dives into the hows and whys of what happens on the field. Deep analysis into recruits and how they’ll fit. Conversations with more than just the stars. If the Utes are your passion, you’ll find everything you want to know here.

6 – Recruiting is more important than ever

The transfer portal, NIL, revenue sharing, and conference realignment have transformed college athletics. Building a roster has become a year-round endeavor. UteZone provides unmatched coverage of Utah recruiting, official visits, portal targets, commitments, and roster management. If you want to understand where the program is headed tomorrow, recruiting is where the story starts today.

7 – We tell you what’s happening and why

Information is everywhere. Context is rare. Our goal isn’t simply to tell you what happened. It’s to help you understand why it happened and what comes next. Whether it’s a coaching decision, a portal addition, a recruiting commitment, or a schematic change on the field, we strive to provide the context and analysis that helps Utah fans become more informed.

8 – Direct access to the people covering the team

One of the biggest advantages of a subscription site like UteZone is access. Have a question about a recruit? Ask it. Curious about a roster move? Start a thread. Wondering what we’re hearing behind the scenes? Join the conversation. UteZone isn’t a one-way news source. It’s an ongoing discussion between our staff and the most passionate fan base in college sports. We are here for you.

9 – A community built over two decades

For many members, UteZone stopped being just a website years ago. Friendships have been formed. Business relationships built. Tailgates organized. Road trips planned. Through coaching changes, conference moves, championships, and heartbreaking losses, this community has experienced it all together. There simply isn’t another gathering place for Utah fans with the same history, depth, and sense of belonging.

10 – We’re just getting started

The move gives us an opportunity to grow in ways Ute fans haven’t seen before. Look for us to add more staff to provide expert analysis. Look for more podcasts, more exclusive interviews with the people that make Utah athletics happen, and more community events – both online and in person. If you’ve been a longtime member, we invite you to follow us. If you haven’t been with us for a while, we’d love to welcome you back. If you’re just learning about us, come join the party. The most knowledgeable and informed Ute fans are all at UteZone.