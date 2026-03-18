7-0 Chol Machot, the CAA Defensive Player of the year, plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

College of Charleston center Chol Machot plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Machot transferred to the College of Charleston ahead of this season, after redshirting at Mississippi State his first year and playing the 2024-25 season at Florida SouthWestern State.

Machot played in all 32 games, starting 15 for the Cougars. He earned CAA Defensive Player of the Year honors after averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game on 59.2 percent shooting from the field. The 7-foot-0 redshirt sophomore finished No. 10 in Division 1 college basketball in total blocks (79) and No. 9 in blocks per game (2.5).

In his lone season at Florida SouthWestern State, Machot averaged 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 60 percent from the field. He earned first-team All-Citrus honors after setting a Florida SouthWestern single-season record with 70 blocked shots on the year.

Machot played his prep ball at Winston Salem Christian in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He is originally from Melbourne, Australia.

Chol Machot says

”After one year at the College of Charleston, I am grateful for the opportunity to play Division I basketball. I appreciate all the relationships I have built and the experiences I have gained during my time here.

“As I look ahead to the next chapter of my basketball journey, I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal.

“Thank you to my parents, family, coaches, trainers, teammates, and everyone who has supported me along the way. God bless!”