Alabama running back Richard Young plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Young saw very minimal action as a reserve tailback for the Crimson Tide during his true freshman season in 2023, but played in six games in 2024. He rushed 25 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, while also hauling in one reception. As a junior though, his role decreased with Young only appearing in three games as the Tide’s fourth-string running back.

During those three contests, he averaged 2.5 yards per carry while rushing for 48 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

He played high school football at Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Senior, where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 4 RB in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2023, he is expected to have two years of eligibility at his next destination.

More on the NCAA Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal is scheduled to be open on January 2, and will be open for 15 days until Jan. 16. A previous spring window was eliminated during the 2025 season, making this the lone opportunity for players to enter their name into college football free agency before next season.

For players whose teams are still playing in the College Football Playoff beyond the portal closing date, they will have five days after their team’s season ends to file their paperwork. Unlike in previous years, graduate transfers cannot enter the portal any earlier than other class years.

During the 2024-25 school year, more than 4,000 players entered into the transfer portal, according to On3’s College Football Transfer Wire.

