All Big-Ten CB Zeke Berry plans to leave Michigan, enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Berry is coming off a redshirt junior season where he started 11 games and was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league’s media and third team by coaches. Across those 11 contests, he finished with 33 total tackles and led the Big Ten with 10 pass breakups.

In 2024, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after totaling 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, breaking up nine passes and intercepting two more. In total, he appeared in 37 games across his four seasons in Ann Arbor and is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

A California native, Berry was one of the top cornerbacks in the Class of 2022 nationally. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, he was the No. 146 overall prospect and No. 11 cornerback nationally.

His departure comes just days after the Wolverines’ season ended in a 41-27 loss to No. 16 Texas, and the program has been under a cloud of scrutiny since Sherrone Moore’s firing last month.

Michigan hired Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore.

Berry told reporters ahead of the game against Texas he was among the players who felt “betrayed” by the actions of former Moore.

“I guess you could say that,” Berry said. “It’s probably different for different people, but I feel like it’s a good word for most people who do feel like that.”

He and wide receiver Semaj Morgan are the first two players to announce their intentions to enter college football free agency since the end of the season. The Wolverines currently have seven players already in the portal or expected to go in. And with the coaching staff changes already underway, that number is surely set to grow.

Last season, more than 30 Wolverines players — including walk-ons — opted to enter the portal.

