Auburn lands USF WR transfer Keshaun Singleton

Former USF wide receiver Keshaun Singleton has committed to Auburn out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news.

Singleton officially went into the portal on January 4, and quickly committed to play for the Tigers, who hired USF head coach Alex Golesh last month. As a junior this fall for Bulls, Singleton hauled in a team-leading 50 receptions for 877 yards (17.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to help USF finish 9-4.

Despite his terrific season, Singleton didn’t make it onto any of the All-AAC teams despite being named preseason all-conference by multiple outlets. His breakout campaign followed a sophomore season where he pulled in 26 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting during his true freshman season in 2023.

His addition is a massive one for Golesh and Co., who have inherited a wide receiver room ravaged by graduation and the transfer portal. Each of the Tigers’ top four receivers from 2025 are either out of eligibility or chose to enter free agency after Hugh Freeze was fired and replaced by Golesh.

Star sophomore Cam Coleman, who caught 93 passes for over 1,300 yards across his two seasons on The Plains, is one of the most sought-after players in the portal. Fellow sophomore Perry Thompson (17 catches last season) and Malcolm Simmons (25 catches) are also looking for greener pastures.

All three signed as part of Auburn’s vaunted 2024 recruiting class.

The addition of Singleton, meanwhile, will be a bit of a homecoming for the Norcross (Ga.) native. He grew up less than two hours from Auburn and was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023.

This story will be updated with more information.