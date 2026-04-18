Butler transfer point guard Azavier Robinson commits to UCLA

Butler transfer point guard Azavier Robinson has committed to UCLA, On3 has learned. The 6-foot-2 freshman averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs last season while starting in 15 of the 22 games he played. Robinson also shot 43.3 percent from three on 1.4 attempts per game.

Robinson held Zoom meetings with programs like Saint Louis, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma State. He visited Ole Miss prior to UCLA. Programs like LSU, Seton Hall, and Nebraska also inquired about the freshman point guard.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and will close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. D2, D3, and graduate students are able to enter the Transfer Portal outside of this 15-day window; however, D1 undergraduate student athletes can only enter during this time frame. Athletes do not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Azavier Robinson is UCLA head coach Mick Cronin’s fourth commitment out of the 2026 college basketball Transfer Portal. He joins Texas Tech transfer guard Jaylen Petty, Auburn transfer forward Filip Jovic, and Mississippi State transfer forward Sergej Macura.

Petty, originally from Washington, started 22 games as a freshman this season for Texas Tech. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 9.9 points and 2.2 assists on 37.5 percent shooting from three. Jovic, originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, started 9 games at Auburn, and the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds on the season. Macura, originally from Slovenia, started in 4 games at Mississippi State, and the 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.