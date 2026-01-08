Cal Poly OL Transfer Racin Delgatty lines up his second visit, has major Big Ten program on radar
Cal Poly offensive lineman Racin Delgatty has already taken a visit to Wake Forest and is lining up more trips.
His agents from Business of Athletes says he’ll be at Oklahoma State on Thursday and says Michigan is the works for the next days after.
The red-shirt sophomore earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors in 2025 from his center position. He is a two-year starter.
Delgatty earned four varsity letters at St. Francis High in California and was named co-most valuable offensive lineman of the Angelus League. He was a two-way lineman on the prep level.