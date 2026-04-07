Cincinnati center Moustapha Thiam enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Cincinnati standout center Moustapha Thiam has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the Bearcats, On3’s Joe Tipton has confirmed.

The 7-2, 235-pounder transferred into the program from UCF last season, but is now on the move again with the firing of head coach Wes Miller and hiring of Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun to replace him. In his lone year at Cincinnati, Thiam was the team’s second-leading scorer (12.8 PPG) and second-leading rebounder (7.1 RPG) behind fellow transfer Baba Miller.

He was also one of the Big 12’s premier defenders yet again, averaging 1.6 blocks per game — but saw that number drop from 2.6 per contest at UCF. His 94.7 defensive rating also ranked among the top-10 in the league and was second-best on a team that finished No. 33 nationally in points allowed per game.

The Bearcats struggled to an 18-15 record and 9-9 mark though, missing the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year. Miller was ultimately let go, creating a wave of roster movement through the program.

Freshmen Shon Abaev and Keyshaun Tillery have also announced their intentions to enter the portal. Junior guard Jizzle James, the son of former NFL running back Edgerrin James, has yet to publicly decide whether he will return for his senior season or enter college basketball’s free agency.

Should he choose to do so, the Bearcats will have lost eight of their nine top players from this year’s team either to graduation or the transfer portal.

Junior guard Sencire Harris is the only other rotation player who could return for 2026-27.

More on the NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.