Former Clemson forward Jake Wahlin is coming home to Provo after committing to transfer to his hometown BYU on Wednesday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. Wahlin will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound Wahlin originally signed with the Cougars as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Timpview (Provo, Utah) High, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. But, following a two-year Mormon mission to Lithuania, Wahlin flipped that commitment to cross-state Utah in 2023, according to Desert News, and never played at BYU.

That all changed Wednesday when Wahlin pledged to join a rebuilding Cougars squad entering the third season under head coach Kevin Young. Wahlin’s commitment comes on the same day highly-coveted BYU point guard Rob Wright re-committed to the Cougars early Wednesday.

Whalin spent the 2025-26 season at Clemson following two seasons with his home state Utes, where he started 23 of his 53 games between 2023-25. Wahlin averaged a career-best 6.3 points per game in 2024-25 as a sophomore at Utah.

In his lone season with the Tigers, Wahlin averaged 5.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 20.5 minutes per game, while starting 28 of his 35 appearances in 2025-26. Wahlin shot 40.3% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc last season at Clemson

Wahlin’s best performance came in Clemson’s 85-77 loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 18. In the loss, Wahlin tallied a season-high 17 points and five rebounds on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor.

Across his three-year collegiate career, Wahlin is averaging 4.6 points on 42.8% shooting, including 33% from 3-point range, while adding 3.7 rebounds and 0.85 assists per game across 88 career contests between Utah and Clemson.

Wahlin, a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee as a high school senior, initially committed to BYU in 2021 over offers from San Diego State, Arizona State, Utah State and Nevada.

BYU point guard Rob Wright opts to return to Cougars over Kentucky

BYU point guard Rob Wright initially flirted with transferring, and was being heavily recruited by Kentucky and former Cougars coach Mark Pope. But in the end, Wright elected to return to Provo after a breakout sophomore season in Provo.

Wright started in all 35 of his appearances for the Cougars this past season. He averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Wright was named an All-Big-12 Third-Team selection. Wright transferred to BYU last offseason after spending his true freshman year at Baylor.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.