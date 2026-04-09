College basketball transfer portal: Top 10 players available

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened at midnight on April 7 with thousands of college basketball players prepared to evaluate their futures. In the new offseason format, all players must submit an entry by April 21 to change programs.

The goal for these players varies greatly, with some looking to jump from the mid-major level to high-major programs or the inverse. Others are hitting the transfer portal to gauge NIL value on the market or set themselves up with the best chance at a national championship in 2027.

As college basketball’s top programs quickly move to evaluate the best players available and build a new-look roster, here is a look at the Top 10 players available in the transfer portal. These rankings reflect the On3 Industry Rankings.

1. Flory Bidunga, C

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) speaks at a news conference ahead of the first round of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Flory Bidunga is coming off a strong sophomore season at Kansas. He announced his plan to enter the transfer portal, while also entering the NBA Draft process, and quickly became one of the most valuable names on the market.

The 6-foot-9 center plays a position of value and scarcity, only adding to his value. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds with 2.6 blocks this season for the Jayhawks, winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 honors.

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2. Massamba Diop, C

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Massamba Diop entered the transfer portal after a successful freshman campaign for Arizona State. His big production has made him a name to watch for plenty of big programs looking to add frontcourt help, attaching a do-not-contact tag to his entry.

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, adding 2.1 blocks across 33 starts. He also upped his game throughout the season, posting better averages in Big 12 play while showing flashes of perimeter shooting.

3. Juke Harris, SG

Juke Harris enters the transfer portal as one of the top wing options in college basketball. The former Wake Forest star took a major leap forward in production this season, leading him to test the NBA Draft waters during this process as well.

The 6-foot-7 guard brings great positional size to the table, averaging 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the way to All-ACC honors and the ACC’s Most Improved Player award. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he remains in college basketball.

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4. John Blackwell, SG

John Blackwell has emerged as one of the best guard options in college basketball, choosing to enter the transfer portal while testing NBA Draft waters this offseason. The former Wisconsin star has grown each season, going from an All-Freshman selection in 2023-24 to All-Big Ten in 2025-26.

The 6-foot-4 guard is coming off a season where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, providing well-rounded value from the guard spot. He enters the 2026-27 season with one year of eligibility remaining.

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5. Rob Wright, PG

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Robert Wright III (1) brings the ball up the court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Rob Wright is the highest-ranked player to return to the transfer portal for a second straight season, moving from Baylor to BYU last season before a breakout performance in the Big 12, which ended with All-Conference honors. His value as a point guard who can provide scoring punch should prove valuable in the market.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season. He also played alongside a top NBA prospect, showing he can fit with any combination of talented players on a roster.

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6. PJ Haggerty, SG

PJ Haggerty/USA Today

PJ Haggerty was a consensus All-American during the 2024-25 season, then headed to Kansas State in the transfer portal. He returns to the market this offseason after upping his scoring output without receiving the same national honors.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the Big 12 this season. He promises to carry great value as top teams look for a scoring punch at the guard spot.

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7. Paulius Murauskas, PF

© William Purnell-Imagn Images

Two-time All-WCC selection Paulius Murauskas has entered the transfer portal after seeing his head coach, Randy Bennett, leave for Arizona State. After spending his first college season at Arizona, he broke out as a St. Mary’s star.

The 6-foot-8 forward brings size and versatility to the frontcourt, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 33.3-percent from the 3-point line. He has one year of eligibility left.

8. Miles Byrd, SG

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miles Byrd hits the transfer portal after starring in his role at San Diego State. The defensive wing has tested the NBA Draft waters before and is highly-touted for his positional size and value on his way to two All-Mountain West honors and two All-Defense honors, which culminated with a Defensive Player of the Year award.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season. He added 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks on the defensive end, showing his all-around value and potential impact in any system.

9. David Punch, PF

TCU forward and leading scorer David Punch (William Purnell-Imagn Images)

David Punch took a major leap forward this season, becoming a two-way star at TCU before hitting the transfer portal to test his market. He brings value to both ends of the floor as a versatile forward, fitting the mold for any team.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 34 games this season. He also added 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game to his total, ranking among the top disruptors in the Big 12.

10. Collin Chandler, CG

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) looks to the Kentucky bench during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Collin Chandler became a key piece on the wing for Kentucky over two seasons, but will now enter the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag. The former BYU commit was slated to play under Wildcats coach Mark Pope before following him after a two-year mission.

The 6-foot-5 guard is coming off a season where he averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 41-percent from the 3-point line. He also added 1.2 steals per game to his total, starting 31 of 36 games.

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