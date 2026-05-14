College basketball transfer portal: Top players headed to the SEC

The college basketball transfer portal is winding down, with nearly all of the country’s top players having committed or signed with the school of their choosing.

A few holdouts remain — namely those who are currently testing the NBA Draft waters over the next few weeks — but the excitement of the portal season is now largely over. The focus now turns to which schools improved their rosters over a season ago the most, and ultimately how they’ll fare next year. For the SEC, it was another impressive portal showing with Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Missouri bringing in particularly strong classes.

As the offseason rolls on and players report to their new teams next month for summer works, On3 looks at the top transfers coming to the SEC next season.

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G Juke Harris – Tennessee

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 4

Previous School: Wake Forest

A scoring machine on the wing last season, Harris poured in 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists on the way to All-ACC honors and the ACC’s Most Improved Player award. But he opted to enter his name into both the portal and the NBA Draft process after the season, making him one of the biggest question marks in free agency. However, earlier this month he opted to fully withdraw from the draft and is headed to be part of a major roster overhaul in Knoxville.

G PJ Haggerty – Texas A&M

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 8

Previous School: Kansas State

Texas A&M will be Haggerty’s fifth school in as many years after previous one-year stops at K-State (2025-26), Memphis (2024-25), Tulsa (2023-24) and TCU (2022-23), where he redshirted as a true freshman. The 6-foot-4 guard was named the Big 12 Transfer of the Year after averaging a team-leading 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 35.2 minutes per game as a junior in his lone season with the Wildcats.

F David Punch – Texas

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 11

Previous School: TCU

Punch was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2025-26 and averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season. The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was a 50% shooter from the field in 2025-26. He also logged 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game in almost 30 minutes per contest. He spearheads a transfer crop that ranks No. 2 in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Team Rankings.

G Isaiah Johnson – Texas

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 13

Previous School: Colorado

The California native had a breakout true freshman season at Colorado, where he was one of the the Big 12’s top freshmen and overall players. He instantly became one of the top available players in the portal, and the Longhorns quickly jumped at the chance to sign him and replenish their backcourt. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season. He started 15 of the 32 games, including 14 in Big 12 play after emerging as one of the team’s go-to options.

G Terrence Hill Jr. – Tennessee

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 24

Previous School: VCU

Hill entered the portal after an All-Atlantic 10 season for VCU, which also saw him earn the league’s Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards. Despite coming off the bench, he was among the most impactful players on the roster. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a sophomore, taking a big leap from his freshman numbers. He truly broke out in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 34 points and knocking down seven 3-pointers in a win over sixth-seeded North Carolina.

G Alex Wilkins – Kentucky

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 30

Previous School: Furman

Wilkins led Furman to the SoCon Tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per contest in 2025-26. The freshman finished the year with shooting splits of 46/33/82, with 14 20-point efforts and a pair of 30-point games. The 6-foot-5 guard also considered Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse and UConn.

G Zoom Diallo – Kentucky

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 34

Previous School: Washington

Diallo was one of the Big Ten’s most prolific scorers as a sophomore, averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc. The latter number was a big jump from his true freshman campaign, where he shot just 18% from 3. Along with Wilkins, he’ll form one of the most dynamic creating backcourts in the league next season.

F Jalen Haralson – Tennessee

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 39

Previous School: Notre Dame

The former top-20 recruit in the 2025 class is coming off a freshman season where he led the Fighting Irish in scoring (16.2 points per game), was second on the team in rebounds (4.0) and assists (2.6). Haralson chose the Vols over Ohio State and North Carolina, securing another elite offensive weapon for Barnes and his staff. The 6-foot-7 slasher was named an All-ACC Honorable Mention after his lone year in South Bend, shooting 52% from the field while starting 23 of his 27 games.

G Jeremiah Wilkinson – Arkansas

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 40

Previous School: Georgia

The 6-foot-1 sophomore and native of Powder Springs, Ga., averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 41% from the field and 35.7% from three. He had three 30+ point games this season and 10 games in which he scored 20 or more. Wilkinson spent just one season in Athens after transferring in from Cal. As a freshman with the Golden Bears, he earned ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 15.1 points per game.

F Sebastian Williams-Adams – Vanderbilt

On3 Industry Transfer Portal Ranking: No. 43

Previous School: Auburn

Williams-Adams was set to return to Auburn after making 36 appearances and 21 starts for the Tigers in the 2025-26 season. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.2 minutes per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc. The 6’8 forward would’ve been one of AU’s top returning players next season, but will instead suit up for SEC rival Vanderbilt.

Other notable additions for SEC programs

– F Jamier Jones (Missouri)

– F Bryson Tiller (Missouri)

– F Mouhamed Dioubate (LSU)

– F Elyjah Freeman (Texas)

– G Denzel Aberdeen (Florida)

– C Drew Fielder (Alabama)

– F Aleksas Bieliauskas (South Carolina)

– G Tyler Lundblade (Tennessee)

– G Freddie Dilione (Georgia)

– F Miles Rubin (Tennessee)