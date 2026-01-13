Colorado OT Jordan Seaton plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Colorado sophomore offensive tackle Jordan Seaton plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Buffaloes, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Seaton was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2024 class for the Buffaloes, their highest-ranked signee in more than a decade. He started all 13 games as a freshman for Deion Sanders and Co., earning Freshman All-American honors from On3.

Seaton was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus and didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games. Prior to his second season in Boulder, he earned multiple preseason All-American and All-Big 12 nominations.

As a sophomore, he was one of the country’s premier pass protectors, boasting a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF. That mark was the highest in the country at that point. He had his struggles in the run game, but will enter the portal as one of the most sought-after targets on the market. Seaton earned second-team All-Big 12 team honors after the year, and was a midseason All-American according to multiple outlets.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder was the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He also ranked as the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 prospect in Florida.

A native of Washington D.C., he finished his prep career at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Buffaloes in the midst of major roster overhaul

Seaton is the latest in a string of high-profile departures for CU after a disappointing 2025 season.

He is one of more than two-dozen players to announce their intentions to enter the portal since the season ended. That includes starting defensive backs D.J. McKinney and Tawfiq Byard, as well as standout wide receiver Dre’lon Miller.

They’ve added some major additions to offset those losses, though. Vanderbilt starting safety Randon Fontenette and former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter are in the fold. On the offensive side, CU is loading up around rising sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis, grabbing Biletnikoff finalist Danny Scudero from San Jose State.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.