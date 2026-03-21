D2 sharpshooter Cal Klesmit enters Transfer Portal, draws D1 interest
On Thursday, Northern Michigan sophomore Cal Klesmit entered the D2 Transfer Portal. Not only did that raise eyebrows because he is former Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit’s brother, but also because of the season he had shooting the basketball.
Klesmit earned first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) honors this season. He is a 6-foot-2 guard out of Neenah, Wisconsin. He started all 35 games this season, and averaged 12.2 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from three on 6.4 attempts per game.
READ: 2026 On3 Transfer Portal Rankings
Since going into the Transfer Portal, Klesmit has had several schools reach out. Programs like Washington State, Green Bay, East Tennessee State, Cal State Fullerton, Albany, and Youngstown State all eached out within the first 24 to 36 hours.
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Klesmit has had an interesting journey. He committed to Green Bay out of high school, but Will Ryan was let go. He then had a knee scope as a true freshman and a broken wrist as a redshirt freshman. Last year, his redshirt sophomore season, was his first full season playing basketball in a couple of years.
Green Bay is talking about getting him on a visit soon, and other programs continue to jump into the mix each day. Klesmit says that his Transfer Portal recruitment right now is wide open.