Davidson shooting guard Roberts Blums plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
Davidson shooting guard Roberts Blums plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per his agent Artus Kalnitis of BSA Basketball.
Blums is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore for the Wildcats. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season while shooting 40.7 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game. Blums scored his season high in his final game of the season with 22 points on 6-14 shooting from three against Oklahoma State.
He finished the season 9th in the Atlantic 10 Conference in threes made (77), 10th in Player Efficiency Rating (20.5), and 4th in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (5.9).
- 1New
LSU Coaching Buzz: Matt McMahon's future ... and Will Wade's
- 2
Bill Self addresses rampant retirement rumors
- 3
Intel highlights Michigan QB struggles in practice
- 4
UNC Head Coach Hot Board
- 5
LSU working to hire key link to Will Wade
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Blums previously played with the Latvian Junior National Team. In 2021, at the U16 European Challengers, he averaged 12.8 points, and then in 2023 at the U18 Division B European championship, he averaged 20.0 a game on 38.7 percent shooting from three. His scoring total was second in the event.
As a freshman, Roberts Blums averaged 4.3 points and played in 31 games with no starts. He is originally from Riga, Latvia.