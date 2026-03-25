Davidson shooting guard Roberts Blums plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per his agent Artus Kalnitis of BSA Basketball.

Blums is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore for the Wildcats. He averaged 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists this season while shooting 40.7 percent from three on 5.9 attempts per game. Blums scored his season high in his final game of the season with 22 points on 6-14 shooting from three against Oklahoma State.

He finished the season 9th in the Atlantic 10 Conference in threes made (77), 10th in Player Efficiency Rating (20.5), and 4th in Offensive Box Plus/Minus (5.9).

Blums previously played with the Latvian Junior National Team. In 2021, at the U16 European Challengers, he averaged 12.8 points, and then in 2023 at the U18 Division B European championship, he averaged 20.0 a game on 38.7 percent shooting from three. His scoring total was second in the event.

As a freshman, Roberts Blums averaged 4.3 points and played in 31 games with no starts. He is originally from Riga, Latvia.