DII Freshman of the Year Brayden Gross (GMAC) Enters Transfer Portal, D1 Programs Already Circling

Walsh (DII) Brayden Gross has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, and already he is scheduling Division 1 visits.

The reason? Gross earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors after starting all 25 games and averaging 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward also shot 57.1 percent from the field.

READ: 2026 On3 Transfer Portal Rankings

Gross’s first visit in the Transfer Portal will be to Northern Illinois this Saturday. The standout freshman forward is also fielding calls from Southern Mississippi, Akron, Mercyhurst, and UT Chattanooga.

Brayden Gross went to Louisville High School in Louisville, Ohio, where he scored 1,167 career points and grabbed 767 rebounds. He finished his freshman season logging six double-doubles, scoring 15 or more 11 times. He is being repped by Nilson Sports.