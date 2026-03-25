DII Freshman of the Year Brayden Gross (GMAC) Enters Transfer Portal, D1 Programs Already Circling
Walsh (DII) Brayden Gross has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, and already he is scheduling Division 1 visits.
The reason? Gross earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors after starting all 25 games and averaging 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward also shot 57.1 percent from the field.
- 1
LSU Coaching Buzz: Matt McMahon's future ... and Will Wade's
- 2New
Michigan AD responds to rumored UNC interest in Dusty May
- 3
Bill Self addresses rampant retirement rumors
- 4
UNC Head Coach Hot Board
- 5
Intel highlights Michigan QB struggles in practice
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
READ: 2026 On3 Transfer Portal Rankings
Gross’s first visit in the Transfer Portal will be to Northern Illinois this Saturday. The standout freshman forward is also fielding calls from Southern Mississippi, Akron, Mercyhurst, and UT Chattanooga.
Brayden Gross went to Louisville High School in Louisville, Ohio, where he scored 1,167 career points and grabbed 767 rebounds. He finished his freshman season logging six double-doubles, scoring 15 or more 11 times. He is being repped by Nilson Sports.