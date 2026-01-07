Duke DB transfer Kyren Condoll takes first visit to local Big 10 program

Duke defensive back transfer Kyren Condoll has a busy week of visits and kicked it off with a trip close to home.

Condoll signed with Duke as part of the class of 2024. He’s a player we were high on coming out of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) because of his 6-foot-2 frame, physical play style and athleticism.

He was never able to break in to the oration at Duke but the physical traits are there and schools from all over the country are on him. He took his first official visit on Monday to UCLA.

“It was good visit, I liked it there a lot,” Condoll said. “I liked the community and how welcoming the coaching staff was.

“Coach (Eddie) Whitley (DB coach) was very insightful and seems to be highly educated on my position. Development is important to me and I think the staff could really elevate me to reach my best self in the long run.”

Condoll was able to do an unofficial visit to UCLA a few days before the official to meet the staff.

“I was able to talk with coach Chesney on that visit and he seems like a really good guy, very well spoken,” Condoll said. “I was a little temped to commit but I really want to take a few more trips and weigh out my options.

“I leave for Rice tomorrow and have Hawaii set up for this weekend. I could take a few more trips if the right school comes along but I also don’t want to be in the portal that long so I could decide after these visits.”