Florida’s 2026 roster suffered a big blow, as star freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He spent just one season with the program.

The Shawnee (Kan.) native signed with UF as part of its 2025 recruiting class, and immediately established himself as one of the country’s top young pass-rushers. Across 12 regular-season games, he he totaled 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

He was the team’s co-leader in sacks and was tied for second in TFLs despite starting the season down the depth chart behind more experience veteran players.

Woods will now hit the portal as one of the most sought-after players in the country with three years of eligibility remaining.

As a high schooler, Woods was the No. 113 overall prospect nationally and No. 13 EDGE, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder also earned Freshman All-SEC Team honors this season.

Woods is latest key departure for Gators

Since the firing of Billy Napier and subsequent hiring of Tulane’s Jon Sumrall to replace him, Florida has seen a number of significant portal entries, with Woods being the latest.

As of Monday morning, 20 players has already announced their intentions to enter the portal once it opens on January 2. Among them are starting quarterback and former Five-Star Plus+ recruit DJ Lagway, as well as key receivers Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell. Wilson himself was a five-star by On3 coming out of high school, but has been plagued by injuries and inconsistent play at the quarterback position.

Florida’s defense will also need to retool with the loss of Woods, safety Jordan Castell, linebacker Grayson Howard, defensive lineman Michai Boireau, and cornerback Sharif Denson. Each played significant roles in 2025, with Castell has totaling 168 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and a sack during his time in Gainesville.

Denson, meanwhile, made 11 starts in 12 games played last season, finishing with 53 tackles (39 solo), 2.0 TFL, a pass breakup, and four quarterback hurries.

