Florida State adds UNC-Asheville transfer guard Kameron Taylor

UNC-Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor has committed to Florida State out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore is coming off a 2025-26 campaign where he led the Big South with 18.9 points per game and was named to the all-league team. In addition to his scoring prowess, Taylor pulled down 5.0 rebounds and dished out 3.8 assists per contest.

He is the second addition out of the portal this cycle, joining Cincinnati transfer Shon Abaev, who committed on Monday. Taylor excelled at getting to the free throw line, finishing second in the Big South in charity stripe attempts (224) and fourth in makes (157).

In conference play, he also led the league in points produced per game and did so while playing more minutes than any other player. Taylor’s breakout season came after a strong freshman campaign in 2024-25, where he averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.

At FSU though, he’ll look to take the next step as an outside scorer. In two seasons at the college level, he has shot just 26% from behind the arc. His numbers slightly improved as a sophomore, knocking down 39 three-pointers on 139 attempts.

FSU looking to improve on winning season in 2025-26

Both Taylor and Abaev will be counted on as key cogs next year for the ‘Noles, who finished 18-15 in year one under Luke Loucks.

The team’s leading scorers — Robert McCray and Chauncey Wiggins — are both out of eligibility. And sophomore guard Martin Somerville (8.0 PPG) opted to enter the portal. FSU is expected to return standout wing Lajae Jones, who broke out with 12.7 PPG and 5.0 RPG after transferring in from St. Bonaventure.

Loucks and Co. are also set to bring in a four-man high school recruiting class, headlined by four-star center Marcis Ponder and top-100 combo guard Martay Barnes.