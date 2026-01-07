Former Big Ten WR strongly considering Florida, Houston and maybe Wisconsin

Former Minnesota receiver Malachi Coleman is on a visit to Florida on Wednesday, his agent Justin Faires of Lift Sports Management tells On3.

The trip to Gainesville comes after Coleman took a trip to spend time with Willie Fritz and Houston.

These are the programs emerging for the former four-star recruit that also is keeping Wisconsin warm. A visit could be set with the Badgers.

He played the past two seasons with the Golden Gophers, including eight games in 2025.

Coleman recorded five catches for 85 yards this past season. He began his college career at Nebraska in 2023, finishing with eight catches for 139 yards and a touchdown with the Cornhuskers.

Coleman played high school football at Lincoln East (NE), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2023 cycle. He ranked as the No. 60 overall player and No. 10 receiver according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Coleman will bring two seasons of eligibility with him to his next stop. He has appeared in 20 total games during his college career, giving him plenty of experience as well.