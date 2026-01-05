Former Missouri RB Marquise Davis commits to transfer to Louisville
Louisville has added one of its top transfer portal targets, earning a commitment from former Missouri running back Marquise Davis.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Davis was a longtime Kentucky commit in the Class of 2025 before flipping to the Tigers. He had a strong relationship with then-Wildcats assistant Vince Marrow, who is now on staff with the Cardinals.
In his lone year in Columbia, Davis served as the Tigers’ third-string running back behind All-American Ahmad Hardy and highly productive backup Jamal Roberts. In three games, Davis flashed with 34 carries for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Cleveland Heights High product will have all four years of eligibility remaining after preserving his redshirt.
He joins a loaded running back room for the Cardinals, which features standouts Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown. The duo was hit by injuries last year, but still combined to rush for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging more than 8 yards per carry.
Brown initially planned to enter the transfer portal himself, with multiple high-profile programs looking to add him. But after speaking with Marrow on Sunday night, he has opted to stay in Louisville for his junior season.
With him, Keyjuan Brown and Davis in the same backfield, the Cardinals are poised to have one of the best running back rooms in the country next season.
Davis is another big addition for the Cardinals
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Davis is the third transfer commitment of the cycle thus far for the Cardinals — and a big one as he ranks as the No. 15 running back available.
Over the weekend, former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz also joined the fold, moving quickly to secure his spot and challenge for the starting quarterback job. Kienholz served as a backup to Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Julian Sayin during his time with the Buckeyes. This season, he played in seven games, completing 11 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. He also added 11 carries for 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Earlier in the weekend, UL also landed Kentucky defensive back transfer DJ Waller Jr. Another player with strong connections to Vince Marrow, he has played in 20 games across three seasons at the college level with Michigan and Kentucky. He missed the majority of the 2025 season due to injury, and is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.