Former Nebraska forward Ugnius Jarusevicius signs with Arizona

Nebraska transfer forward Ugnius Jarusevicius has signed with Arizona, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The 6’10 Lithuania native entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month, following a season where he only appeared in one game for the Huskers. Jarusevicius battled a back injury in the preseason before his lone appearance in an NU uniform in December. He then missed the entire rest of the non-conference season and was ultimately shut down for the year in February.

Formerly of Cal State Bakersfield and Central Michigan, he was a bit of a surprise signing for the Huskers in the portal last year. But after a breakout season with the Chippewas, there was hope he could be a key piece for Fred Hoiberg and Co.

In his lone game — an 86-55 win over New Hampshire, Jarusevicius scored 7 points, pulled down 2 rebounds and blocked 2 shots in 11 minutes while shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field.

As a junior at Central Michigan, he led the MAC in shooting percentage (53.7%) and averaged 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while also hitting 31% of his attempts from behind the arc.

This developing story will be updated.