Former USC, Boise State, UTEP QB Malachi Nelson transferring to Syracuse

Well-traveled former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is on the move again, committing to transfer to Syracuse, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos.

Nelson spent just one year with the Miners, playing in six games before being benched after a string of up-and-down performances. He completed 104 of 190 pass attempts (55%), throwing for 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It was the most significant game action he has seen at the college level after spending his first two seasons at USC and Boise State, respectively. He signed with the Trojans out of high school as one of the country’s most ballyhooed passers, finishing his prep career as the nation’s No. 11 overall recruit and No. 5 quarterback.

He saw action in one game as a true freshman behind Heisman winner Caleb Williams and backup Miller Moss. After the season though, he chose to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal rather than compete with Moss for the job, and the Trojans instead signed UNLV standout passer Jayden Maiava to replace him.

Nelson found a home at Boise State, but was unable to beat out returning quarterback Maddux Madsen for the job and appeared in just three games with the Broncos. With Madsen set to return again in 2025, he opted to hit the portal again and landed in El Paso.

Nelson looking to begin again in the ACC

“Malachi is as talented as anyone I’ve ever coached,” UTEP head coach Scotty Walden said this past summer. “His arm talent is unbelievable. Now that he’s here, I can see the game slowing down for him this summer, so that’s been good to see. I can’t speak for when he was recruited at USC or anything like that, but what I found so impressive about him in the recruiting process and even with him now was his humility.

After one season in West Texas, he’ll head to the northeast and look to resurrect his career at Syracuse with head coach Fran Brown. The Orangemen are coming off a 3-9 season, in which starting quarterback Steve Angeli went down with a season-ending injury and was replaced by backup Rickie Collins.

Collins entered the portal himself last month, leaving the ‘Cuse with a hole in their quarterback room. A native of Los Alamitos (Calif.), Nelson will have two years of eligibility remaining at Syracuse.