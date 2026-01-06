Former Virginia DL Hunter Osborne commits to Arkansas

Ryan Silverfield is the new head coach at Arkansas and he and his staff in Fayetteville are very active in the transfer portal. One of their targets on the defensive side of the ball was Hunter Osborne, and after visits to Kentucky and Arkansas, he has committed to the Razorbacks.

The one-time Alabama signee is excited to be back in the SEC.

“Coach Silverfield was very successful at Memphis and he is known for turning programs around,” Osborne told On3. “He has coached in the NFL for multiple years, so I like that, and the connections he has to the league. He has experience as a defensive coach too, so having a head coach who knows about the trenches stands out to me.

“Kentucky is a great school, I like the coaches at both schools, but after a lot of prayer, I feel like Arkansas is the place for me.”

Marion Hobby and Kynjee’ Cotton also helped Arkansas knock off Kentucky in this battle.

“Coach Hobby has been in the league. He coached the Bengals when they went to the Super Bowl. He coached at Clemson too, when they were dominant up front. Coach Hobby knows what it takes to get to the NFL. Coach Cotton does too. He coaches for the Miami Dolphins. Wanting to play for those guys was a no-brainer. It was a no-brainer.”

Osborne played in 13 games this past season for Virginia. He was a part of the defensive rotation that helped the Cavaliers reach the ACC Championship game. In total, there are 15 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack on the stat sheet.