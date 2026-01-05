Former Washington LB Deven Bryant breaks down his commitment to USC

Washington linebacker transfer Deven Bryant has committed to USC.

Bryant officially visited the Trojans over the weekend and committed on the trip.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC,” Bryant said. “I had a great visit and was able to connect with coach (Lincoln) Riley and coach (Rob) Ryan.

“The knowledge that coach Ryan has of the game is second to none and the history of linebackers that he has developed over the years was something that stood out to me.”

Coming back home to SoCal was another plus for Bryant.

“I’ve always liked USC growing up,” Bryant said. “I’m familiar with the campus and visited a ton back in high school.

“I know a lot of the players on the team and I’m very excited about all the guys coming back. I think we’ll be able to accomplish a lot this upcoming year and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Bryant signed with the Huskies as part of the class of ’23 after prepping at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. He’s a true inside linebacker, a position the Trojans really wanted to upgrade this off-season.

Bryant had a breakout season this past year, starting the majority of the season for Washington and had the 5th most snaps among defensive players and first among linebackers.

He finished the season with 62 tackles and two passes defended and is a true middle linebacker who brings toughness and run stuffing ability.