Four-star Utah State transfer WR Braden Pegan commits to University of Utah

Utah State transfer receiver Braden Pegan will stay in the state to play his college ball after committing to the University of Utah.

Pegan took visits to Wisconsin, Rutgers and Utah and announced for the Utes moments ago.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Utah but development and being around great people played a big role. That was the most important thing for me when it comes to choosing a program and Utah has that.

“At Utah, I feel that both of those things are very present. It’s a great school and can’t wait to get to work.”

Pegan visited the Utes back in high school and we actually thought the Utes were leading at one point. He ended up committing and signed with UCLA.

“I know coach (Chad) Bumphis really well,” Pegan said. “He recruited me back in high school, so I’ve knows him for a while. He’s a great dude, super smart and has a lot of experience as a coach and player.”

Pegan is one of the top receiver prospects in the transfer portal and is a bg pickup for the Utes. He’s currently rated a four-star and the No. 74 prospect and No. 17 receiver in the transfer portal rating.

He had a breakout season for the Aggies last season, hauling in 60 catches for 926 yards and five touchdowns and earned 1st team All-Mountain West honors.

At 6-foot-4 and pushing 200 pounds, Pegan is a big receiver with a huge catch radius and runs well enough to stretch the field. He was a late bloomer out of high school, emerging as a senior and has the high end traits to be a immediate impact player at the Power 4 level.

Pegan has already used his red-shirt year and will have one year of eligibility.