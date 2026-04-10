George Mason transfer guard Kory Mincy commits to South Carolina

Former George Mason guard Kory Mincy has committed to South Carolina via the NCAA men’s college basketball Transfer Portal. Mincy, a rising senior, has one season of eligibility remaining.

At the time of his commitment, Mincy is ranked as the No. 76 overall players and the No. 17 point guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. As a junior, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged a team-high 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 44.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three on 5.3 attempts per game.

For his overall statistical efforts this season, Mincy earned 2nd-Team All-A10 honors. He was previously at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, for two seasons, where he earned Big South All-Freshman honors. He has scored 1,164 career points in his three seasons and 99 games played.

Mincy is originally from Georgia and graduated from Tri-Cities High School, where he earned All-State accolades as a senior and was named Region 5 Player of the Year that same season. He scored over 1,700 career points in high school and helped his team to a 2022 State championship.

Other schools that contacted Kory Mincy after entering the Transfer Portal included Ole Miss, Ohio State, and Pittsburgh. He is South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris’ first commitment of this Transfer Portal cycle.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.