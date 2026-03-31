Georgetown guard Malik Mack plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgetown junior guard Malik Mack plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Hoyas, On3’s Joe Tipton has confirmed.

Mack transferred to the Hoyas’ program after a breakout freshman season in 2023-24 at Harvard. With the Crimson, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 41% from the field and 34% from behind the arc.

His efficiency dropped in his two years at Georgetown, though. He started all 66 games over the past two years for Ed Cooley, but shot just 38% from the field and 32% from 3, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds. And his 106.9 offensive rating was third-lowest on the team among players who saw action in 28 or more games.

Still, he is expected to be a highly sought-after commodity in the portal with multiple years as a high-major starter under his belt. The 6-foot-1 Mack is a Maryland native who played at nearby St. John’s College at the high school level.

He was selected as the 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington D.C. while also earning DCSAA Player of the Year honors and leading his school to a top 25 national ranking and helped win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. Mack was unranked nationally out of high school, but was considered a top-10 portal prospect two years ago.

Now with one year of eligibility left, he’ll look for a fresh start.

Hoyas lose their top two scorers

Along with Mack, the Hoyas will be without leading scorer KJ Lewis as well next season after he announced his intentions to hit the portal.

The 6-foot-4 junior — who started his career at Arizona — led the Hoyas in scoring, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from three, earning Third-Team All-Big East honors. Lewis recorded six games this season with 20 or more points.

He suffered a left ankle injury in late February against Marquette, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.