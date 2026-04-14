Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis commits to USC

Georgetown transfer guard KJ Lewis is headed across the country after committing to Eric Musselman and USC on Tuesday, On3’s Joe Tipton reports.

A top-25 player in the portal, Lewis led the Hoyas in scoring this season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from three, earning Third-Team All-Big East honors. He recorded six games this season with 20 or more points before suffering a left ankle injury in late February against Marquette that caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

Lewis played his first two seasons at Arizona, averaging 6.1 points as a freshman and 10.8 points as a sophomore, helping the Wildcats reach the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. A former top-100 overall recruit in the 2023 class, he chose the Wildcats over Houston, Baylor, Memphis, Alabama, UCLA, and Arkansas.

The 6-foot-4 off-guard emerged as one of the Trojans’ top targets once he entered the portal, with USC getting him onto campus for an official visit on Monday. By the time he left, he was ready to don the Cardinal and Gold.

This developing story will be updated.