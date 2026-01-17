Georgia lands transfer commitment from former Oregon QB signee Bryson Beaver

Despite pursuing multiple quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class, Georgia ultimately didn’t sign one after Five-Star Plus+ passer Jared Curtis flipped his pledge to Vanderbilt ahead of National Signing Day.

A little over a month later, they found their guy — albeit coming from the transfer portal. Oregon 2026 signee Bryson Beaver, who signed with the Ducks last month, has now committed to transfer to Georgia, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Beaver has already enrolled with the Bulldogs as well, reports Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

Rivals deems Beaver a “short-term signee,” a recruit signs with a school but enters the transfer portal before enrolling at the first school. But he will still have the same eligibility as a high schooler, with five years left to play four in Athens.

Beaver played high school football at Murrieta (Calif.) Vista Murrieta, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 194 overall player and No. 13-ranked quarterback from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Across four seasons at the varsity level, he threw for more than 8,200 yards and 81 touchdowns while completing just over 61% of his passes.

He skyrocketed up the rankings this summer, with Rivals the first to rank him as a four-star prospect while he was committed to Boise State. Prior to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, he backed off his pledge to the Broncos and eventually announced his commitment to the Ducks two weeks later.

Beaver adds depth to Georgia quarterback room

His decision comes after Dante Moore announced his plans to return to Oregon rather than declare for the NFL Draft. The Ducks also brought in former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola from the transfer portal, who signed with Oregon this week. Now, Beaver has found his next home. The Bulldogs return 2025 starter Gunner Stockton, along with reserves Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery for next year.

With Raiola expected to follow Moore as the Ducks’ starter in 2027 though, Georgia’s quarterback room presents a much better chance to see the field beyond next season.

Stockton could technically return as a redshirt senior two seasons from now. But after a redshirt sophomore campaign where he threw 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions and finished 7th in the Heisman voting, he is likely looking at an NFL future if he delivers a strong season in 2026.