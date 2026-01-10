Idaho DB transfer Caleb Ricks committed to San Diego State and breaks down why he chose the Aztecs 

Idaho transfer Caleb Ricks has committed to San Diego State.

Ricks officially visited the Aztecs over the last two days and will head back home to Southern California where he’s originally from.

Ricks is the younger brother of former Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei athlete and LSU/Alabama corner Elias Ricks. The family moved to Louisiana when Elias signed with the Tigers and he prepped at St. Amant (La.).

He was a bit of a late bloomer but had a strong senior year and signed with Idaho after a late offer from the Vandals last February. He went out and had a big freshman season, earning FCS All-American honors.

Ricks started every game for the Vandals and ranked among the top 10 freshman nationally with a 78.3 PFF grade.

He jumped in to the transfer portal and immediately heard from a host of programs including Boise State, Oregon State, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Wyoming and Houston, just to name a few.

The Aztecs were the leader going in to his visit and were able to seal the deal on Friday.

“I chose San Diego State because I wanted to challenge myself at a FBS program,” Ricks said. “They lost a lot of cornerbacks and are in need of some immediate help, which will give me a great opportunity to earn a spot to play right away.”

Ricks always raved about his former DB coach at Idaho, Treston DeCoud, and said he feels a similar bond with Aztec DB coach Demetrius Sumler.

“I like coach Sumler a lot,” Ricks said. “He’s a great coach and a proven developer. That’s what I was looking for, not just playing at the FBS level but for a coach who can prepare me and help me get to the highest level, that’s the goal.

“Coach DeCoud worked hard to develop me and taught me so much but I didn’t think I was going to be challenged at the FCS level again. I wanted to compete at the highest level and I can’t wait to get going.”

Ricks said geography really didn’t play a role in his decision.

“Being home is nice for my relatives to come and support but honestly I enjoyed the opportunity of playing all over the country,” Ricks said. “Staying local has never been a concern.

“I was looking for the best opportunity and what was best and my family supports that. The coaches are enthused to do all sorts of things and use me in all types of different ways to utilize my size and skillset and I’m excited as well.”