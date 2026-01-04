Illinois lands a commitment from Transfer Portal DB Lavon Williams

East Texas A&M University safety/nickel Lavon Williams has committed to Illinois, his agency Business of Athletes tells On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Williams gives Illini head coach Bret Bielema and his staff an experienced player in the secondary.

Williams has played in 25 games including 20 starts. He has posted 139 tackles, 10 stops for loss, 4.5 sacks, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his collegiate career to date.

Williams will have one more year of eligibility in Champaign. He ranks as the No. 75 cornerback in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

