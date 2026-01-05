Indiana lands a commitment from former Miami TE Brock Schott

Coming out of Leo (Ind.), Brock Schott had Indiana on his radar, but he ended up committing to Miami over Ohio State. The former four-star entered the Transfer Portal, started talking a lot to Indiana, and after a strong visit to Bloomington on Monday, he has committed to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers.

Other schools were reaching out, and there were some invites to visit, but Schott is going back home.

“I have committed to Indiana,” Schott told On3 Monday afternoon.

Going into the visit, he knew Indiana could be the spot.

“I have been talking to Indiana a lot, and this is the only visit I have set up,” Schott said over the weekend. “I really like what Indiana has done under Coach Cignetti. The way he has turned the program around is unbelievable.”

When Schott was in high school, Tom Allen was the head coach at Indiana. He took a visit and enjoyed it. This could be his only visit before he makes his decision.

“The most important thing to me in my decision is going somewhere I know I’ll be developed, along with a good team culture.

“If things feel right, I could commit. I think just getting down there and getting the chance to see what’s being built will be awesome. I think I’m going to really like it.”

Indiana landed a talented TE in Schott

Prior to enrolling at Miami, Brock Schott was ranked as one of the top tight ends in the country. He ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 246 overall player in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Schott checked in as the No. 13 tight end in the class. He was the No. 6 overall player from the state of Indiana.

As a senior in high school, Brock Schott recorded 28 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, playing in 11 games. He was named “Mr. Football” at the tight end position by IFCA in his final year in school.