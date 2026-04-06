Kansas freshman forward Bryson Tiller plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Kansas true freshman power forward Bryson Tiller plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after his lone season with the Jayhawks, On3’s Joe Tipton has confirmed. The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

The former top-100 recruit signed with KU as part of its 2025 class along No. 1 recruit Darryn Peterson and had a strong first year in Lawrence, but he is now looking for a new home. Tiller started 31 of the team’s 35 games in the frontcourt alongside Flory Bidunga, averaging 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists in just over 25 minutes per game.

He also finished among the top-20 in the Big 12 in total rebounds, total blocks, and block percentage.

Tiller’s two best games of the season came in conference play as well. In a January matchup with BYU, the 6-foot-10, 240-pounder finished 21 points and 7 rebounds, hitting 8 of 15 attempts and 3-for-5 from behind the arc. Less than two weeks later against eventual No. 1 seed Arizona, Tiller more than held his own against one of the country’s best front lines.

In 36 minutes, he finished 7-for-13 from the field with 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Tiller also recorded double-figure scoring on 13 occasions and had 7-plus rebounds 15 different times.

An Atlanta native, Tiller was the first player to sign with Overtime Elite after his high school freshman season at Pace Academy. He will be one of the most sought-after players to hit the portal once it opens on April 7 with three years of eligibility remaining.

Jayhawks now replacing starting frontcourt

With news of Tiller’s plans to enter the portal — combined with reports over the weekend that Bidunga will also leave the program — Bill Self and Co. will be bringing in an entirely new starting frontcourt next season.

Bidunga, one of the top centers in the country as a sophomore this season, is entering the portal while also testing the NBA Draft waters. After an up-and-down freshman campaign, the 6-foot-10, 240-pounder averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest in 31.5 minutes per game. He led the Big 12 in blocks and was fourth nationally with 91.

Peterson, a contender to be taken No. 1 overall in June’s NBA Draft, will also be departing the program. Along with seniors Tre White and Melvin Council graduating, the Jayhawks will now be replacing each of their top five scorers from this past season. KU already has four high school commitments and is currently considered the favorite to land No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes.