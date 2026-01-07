Louisville lands a commitment from former South Carolina OL Cason Henry

Kentucky was in it, but the Wildcats finished third. It came down to Louisville and Ole Miss for former South Carolina offensive lineman Cason Henry. He took visits to both schools this week, and in the end, the ACC beat the SEC.

Henry chose the Cardinals.

“Both are fantastic programs with elite offensive line coaches, and both programs will win a ton of games next year so it was a hard decision,” Henry told Rivals.

“I made this decision based on where I felt I’d be developed the most and around the most like-minded people. I think Ole Miss guys were awesome. I’m great friends with Ole Miss center Brycen Sanders, and I love what those guys are about. It honestly could’ve gone either way for me, but I felt best about Louisville and the staff there.”

Henry spent four years at South Carolina and will have one year of eligibility.

More on Henry’s career at South Carolina

Henry, who spent four years with the Gamecocks, made 18 starts in 21 career games. However, his time in Columbia was plagued by various injuries.

After missing spring practice going into 2023 following offseason surgery, Henry only appeared in two games that season as he dealt with a knee injury. He managed to stay healthy in 2024, but then this year, he suffered a season-ending injury during the first quarter of the Missouri game on Sept. 20.

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore)

Right tackle who was able to stay healthy throughout the season, earning the starting assignment in all 13 contests… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll… recognized as the Most Improved Player of the Spring for the offense.