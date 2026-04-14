Louisville lands Tennessee transfer, former 5-star Deniya Prawl

Former Tennessee guard Deniya Prawl has committed to Louisville out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to 247Sports, securing a huge win for head coach Jeff Walz and his staff.

Prawl only spent one season in Knoxville, but appeared in 29 of Tennessee’s 30 games. She averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. She shot 41.3% from the field and 14.7% from beyond the arc, but attempted just 34 3-pointers on the year.

The former five-star was one of the highest-rated prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Rivals Industry Ranking — an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services — tabbed her as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in her class.

She was also a McDonald’s & Jordan Brand All-American and represented Team Canada at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup. But her lone season as a Lady Vol didn’t go as planned, both individually or for her team. Prawl started the season coming off the bench, and only record double-figure scoring once in the team’s first 16 games — a 15-point outing against Middle Tennessee in December.

Prawl struggled to get it going offensively most of the year though, and only started seven of the 29 games she played in. She was held under five points in 24 contests and played 10 or fewer minutes five times in Tennessee’s last seven games. The Lady Vols lost 10 of their final 12 games — including a seven-game losing streak to end the year and a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Eight players from the roster entered the transfer portal after the season, including star freshman Mia Paulido and all-SEC guard Talaysia Cooper.

Louisville gets a high-upside player in Prawl

The Cardinals, meanwhile, will be looking to help Prawl restart a once-promising career as they look to build on a 29-8 season and Sweet 16 appearance. They already are set to return three of their top four scorers from this season.

And with Tajianna Roberts, Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, and Mackenly Randolph set to make up their core, Prawl adds another dynamic weapon for Walz.

Louisville also recently added former North Carolina State guard Zam Jones, one of the top players in the ACC last season.