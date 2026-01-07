LSU offensive tackle transfer Tyree Adams signs with Texas A&M

Former LSU offensive tackle Tyree Adams has signed with Texas A&M out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Adams, a redshirt sophomore, spent three seasons in Baton Rouge after signing with the Tigers in the Class of 2023. Across those three years, he appeared in 18 games with 11 starts.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pounder spent time at both guard and tackle, and is one of the most versatile players to hit the portal along the offensive line this cycle. He drew interest from the Aggies, as well as Kentucky, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Oregon. The Wildcats got the first visit once the portal opened on January 2, but it was Mike Elko and Co. who were able to lock him down.

Adams is the No. 240 overall player and No. 15 offensive tackle in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. After redshirting as a true freshman, he is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining once he arrives in College Station.

As a high schooler, Adams was a four-star recruit out of New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 11 overall prospect in the state, the No. 13 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 195 overall prospect in the class.

Aggies loading up early in the portal

Coming off an 11-1 regular season a College Football Playoff appearance, Elko and his staff have major proof-of-concept to show to both high school recruits and transfers. With quarterback Marcel Reed and more than half a dozen other starters set to return in 2026, they’re reloading for another run at the SEC championship, and ultimately the CFP.

Already they’ve landed 10 transfer portal commitments after just five days. The offensive and defensive lines have been focus areas in particular. Along with Adams, they’ve secured fellow LSU offensive lineman Coen Echols and South Carolina’s Trovon Baugh.

On the defensive side, San Diego State pass-rusher Ryan Henderson and former Colorado defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain are also in the fold. In the back seven, Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard and Tulsa linebacker Ray Coney add depth to a group expected to return multiple starters as well.