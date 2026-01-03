LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU sophomore quarterback Michael Van Buren plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Tigers, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Van Buren joined the program last offseason after transferring from Mississippi State, where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman after an injury to starter Blake Shapen. Across those 10 games, he completed 140 of 256 passes (57%), while throwing for 1,886 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

But with Shapen set to return in 2025, he entered free agency and signed with Brian Kelly and Co. as the backup to starter Garrett Nussmeier. He was thrust into action this year due to injuries though, and filled in admirably for the preseason Heisman contender.

While seeing action in seven games, Van Buren completed 94 of his 151 pass attempts (62%), throwing for 1,010 yards, eight touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also rushed 48 times for 129 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers finished 7-6 after Kelly was fired midway through the season.

With Lane Kiffin now taking over, Van Buren is looking for another opportunity. The Maryland native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

As a high school prospect, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was the No. 385 overall prospect and No. 24 quarterback in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Van Buren the latest LSU quarterback to hit the portal

With Nussmeier graduating and redshirt freshman Colin Hurley also entering the portal, LSU’s quarterback room will need to be completely rebuilt by Kiffin and Co.

The Tigers didn’t sign a high school quarterback in either the 2025 or 2026 classes, leaving the room completely bare as the new staff takes over. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, LSU has been in contact with a number of top passers in the portal.

Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby is expected to be in Baton Rouge this weekend, though Texas Tech has been considered the leader to land him. The Tigers have also been connected to Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, Florida transfer DJ Lagway and a few others in recent weeks. With multiple departures though, Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will be looking to sign not only a starter, but multiple backups as well.

To kep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.







