Maryland QB transfer Justyn Martin set to visit Big 10 heavyweight this weekend
Maryland quarterback transfer Justyn Martin called it a, ‘unique opportunity’ and will visit a Big 10 heavyweight on Saturday.
Martin signed with UCLA as a four-star prospect from the class of 2022. He performed well at both the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl and flashed a lot of long term potential with his athletic frame and easy velocity.
He redshirted his first year and then played in three games for the Bruins as the backup to Ethan Garbers in 2024 before transferring after the season to Maryland.
Unfortunately for Martin, he suffered an early season ending injury and with elite freshman quarterback Malik Washington running the show, Martin jumped back in to the transfer portal.
This weekend, Martin will take a visit to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are already set at QB1 with All-American signal caller Julian Sayin returning but Martin is intrigued with the Buckeyes.
“Coach (Billy) Fessler (QB coach) has been in contact with me early on once the portal opened up,” Martin said. “With Julian being there, they have their guy but with the departure of Lincoln (Kienholz), new opportunities have opened up for that No. 2 spot.”
While most transfer quarterbacks are looking for a home to compete right away, Martin is taking a different approach at it relates to the Buckeyes.
“I think with the landscape of college football changing, there are new ways to get eyes on you,” Martin said. “Dante Moore was a great example of someone going to sit and learn for a year then making their mark.
“This is my first visit and I’m very excited to see the all around fit. I’m looking at scheduling a trip to Memphis as well so just excited to go through the process here and find a new home.”