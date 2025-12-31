Oklahoma sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two years with the Sooners. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news.

Hawkins signed with OU as a member of its vaunted 2024 recruiting class and saw action in six games after replacing starter Jackson Arnold early last season.

However, after Hawkins’ own struggles, Arnold was placed back into the starting role for the South Carolina game and remained there for the rest of the regular season. In his six games, Hawkins completed 48 of 77 attempts, while throwing for 536 yards, 1 touchdown and two interceptions.

This season, Hawkins played in two games in place of injured starter John Mateer. Across those two contests, he completed 15 of 27 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

As a high school recruit, Hawkins was a four-star prospect and the No. 260 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

More on the NCAA Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal is scheduled to be open on January 2, and will be open for 15 days until Jan. 16. A previous spring window was eliminated during the 2025 season, making this the lone opportunity for players to enter their name into college football free agency before next season.

For players whose teams are still playing in the College Football Playoff beyond the portal closing date, they will have five days after their team’s season ends to file their paperwork. Unlike in previous years, graduate transfers cannot enter the portal any earlier than other class years.

During the 2024-25 school year, more than 4,000 players entered into the transfer portal, according to On3’s College Football Transfer Wire.

To keep up with all the latest transfer portal news and intel, visit On3’s Transfer Portal home.