Michigan State lands promising young defensive back out of the Transfer Portal

Houston Christian defensive back Tyran Chappell has committed to Michigan State, his agency Business of Athletes tells On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Chappell has three years of eligibility.

Chappell emerged this fall and registered 27 tackles, seven pass breakups, four interceptions and two stops for loss.

Chappell is the No. 90 ranked cornerback in the Transfer Portal Rankings.

Chappell was a first team all-district selection for coach Dave Hennigan at Denton (Texas) Ryan High School. He finished his senior year with 20 tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, five blocked kicks and two tackles for loss.

