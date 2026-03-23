Middle Tennessee State forward Torey Alston plans to enter the Transfer Portal

Middle Tennessee State forward Torey Alston plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per his representation, Antonio Lowe.

Alston, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound redshirt sophomore, averaged 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game this season. He shot 55.5 percent from the field and started all 32 games for the Blue Raiders. Alston earned third-team All-Conference USA this season.

He finished this season with nine double-doubles, including four of his final six games played.

Last season, Alston earned conference All-Freshman honors after averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 34 games (20 starts). Through his two collegiate seasons, he has scored 632 career points with 52 starts and 39 wins.

Torey Alston is originally from North Carolina and graduated from Winston-Salem Christian (NC), where he led his team to a 35-9 record as a senior. He played with the Team Trezz travel program.