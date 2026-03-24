Mississippi State center Jamarion Davis-Fleming plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

After just one season at Mississippi State, freshman center Jamarion Davis-Fleming plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The Canton (Miss.) native signed with the Bulldogs as part of a four-man recruiting class in 2025, as head coach Chris Jans completely overturned the program’s roster. Of the team’s 10 players to consistently see minutes, only two were holdovers from the previous season.

MSU struggled to a 13-19 finish and won just five SEC games, but Davis-Fleming was a young bright spot. He averaged 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in just 20 minutes of action. And in SEC play, he ranked in the top 20 in total blocks, blocks per game, offensive rebound percentage and block percentage.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pounder logged only three double-digit scoring games all season, but each came against either high-major or SEC competition. Arguably his best game of the year came against Ole Miss in January, where he finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks while hitting 6-for-8 from the field.

He also had at least two blocks in 10 of the team’s 18 SEC games, proving to be one of the better defensive big men in the league.

Jans, Bulldogs in for another rebuild next season

Davis-Fleming was a top-100 national recruit, checking in as the No. 96 player in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will be looking to replace not only him, but five of their top six scorers as well. Seniors Jayden Epps, Ja’Borri McGhee, Quincy Ballard, Shawn Jones and Achor Achor are all out of eligibility.

All-SEC guard Josh Hubbard, another Mississippi native, is primed to return after scoring more than 22 points per game as a junior. However, outside of his scoring punch, MSU will have to replace a heavy load of production on the interior against next season.

