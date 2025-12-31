Missouri DE Nate Johnson expected to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

After just one season at Missouri, defensive end Nathan Johnson is headed back to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Johnson had been removed from the Tigers’ online roster and was expected to be in the portal when it opened on January 2. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder came to Columbia last offseason after two years at Appalachian State.

During his time with the Mountaineers, Johnson totaled 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 10 sacks across his freshman and sophomore seasons.

He opted to enter the portal after last year and was coveted by a number of programs, namely USC and Missouri. Johnson chose to sign with the Tigers and was looked at as a potential key piece of their defense in 2025.

Instead, he appeared in nine games and totaled just six tackles while playing behind All-SEC defensive end Zion Young. He’ll now re-enter the portal with one season of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Johnson was an On3 True Freshman All-American in 2023, a season in which he finished with 7.5 sacks to lead App State’s defense.

“Nathan Johnson has the look of one of the best true freshmen in the Group of 5 and edges out several other worthy candidates for this second edge spot in On3’s True Freshman All-American Team,” wrote On3’s Charles Power at the time. “Johnson had a fantastic freshman year in Boone for App State. He played 492 snaps, registered 32 pressures, 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He did that as an outside linebacker while also having to play in coverage a little bit. So maybe he didn’t have as many pass-rush opportunities as some others, but still made the most of them and showed some dynamic ability off the edge. Johnson is a big, nimble athlete.”

Tigers continue to see departures

Johnson, along with reserve offensive linemen Jaylen Early and running back Tavorus Jones, were the latest players removed from the Tigers’ roster after deciding to transfer.

Once they officially depart, they’ll be the 16th, 17th and 18th players to leave the program this offseason. Jones’ decision to leave will mark the third running back to look for playing time elsewhere, joining true freshmen Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood. Missouri is expected to return All-American running back Ahmad Hardy next season, as well as backup Jamal Roberts, who rushed for more than 750 yards on 124 carries this year.

The Tigers will also be replacing starting wide receivers Josh Manning and Marquis Johnson, along with quarterback Beau Pribula.

Four players — all reserves — from Missouri’s offensive line room have also announced their intentions to enter free agency.